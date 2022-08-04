Every-missing-person-is-important.-Raul-Bujanda-Special-Agent-in-Charge-1.png

The FBI, in an effort to address the crisis of missing or murdered indigenous persons, is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.

This effort is being publicized to help locate these individuals, increase transparency, and to encourage relatives of missing indigenous persons who are not on this list to reach out to local law enforcement and file a report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.