The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the circumstances surrounding the death of Watson Ben Watchman.
On August 1, 2020, Watchman was found deceased in his residence, located 3.5 miles south of the Tohatchi Speedway store on Highway 491 in Tohatchi, New Mexico.
The cause of death was blunt head trauma.
Watchman was 43 years old at the time of his death.
The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.
An FBI poster with a photo of Watchman can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/watson-ben-watchman.
The FBI also is seeking information on other cases at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/wanted.
