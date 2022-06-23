The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the “Out of Gas Robber" who is responsible for a bank robbery on Friday, June 17.
At approximately 12:20 p.m., an unknown male entered Bank of the West, located at 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. NE. The suspect verbally demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed sum of money and left the bank.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 6’2”, 160 pounds, wearing a black bandana on his head, a white tank top, khaki pants, and a silver cross on a necklace.
He also carried a red gas can and lime green bag.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.