The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man suspected of robbing four banks in New Mexico.
The unidentified suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-40s, approximately 5'5" tall, with a medium build. He has tattoos on his neck.
He is suspected of using demand notes to rob two banks in Moriarty, July 15 and July 19, Tijeras on July 19, and Socorro on July 22.
"The FBI is working with our local law enforcement partners to find this individual and bring him to justice," Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said. "Bank robberies can put innocent employees and customers at risk. We are asking the public to call us if they have any information on this suspect."
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.