Join us for a Farmer Stress Summit, hosted by the Here to Help NM Initiative. The Summit will be held Aug. 24 in Albuquerque, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch is provided.

It will be a great opportunity to network and learn about strategies and resources to support mental health in agricultural and rural communities. Funding for travel is available.

