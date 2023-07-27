Join us for a Farmer Stress Summit, hosted by the Here to Help NM Initiative. The Summit will be held Aug. 24 in Albuquerque, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch is provided.
It will be a great opportunity to network and learn about strategies and resources to support mental health in agricultural and rural communities. Funding for travel is available.
This Summit welcomes all mental health and medical providers and organizations, as well as Extension professionals, NM Department of Agriculture professionals, farmers, ranchers, and rural community members, and anyone interested in supporting mental health in agricultural and rural communities.
If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of an auxiliary aid or service, please contact Karim Martinez at karmarti@nmsu.edu or 575-646-2390 by August 15, 2023.
New Mexico State University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and educator. NMSU and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Cooperating.
