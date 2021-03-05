After a year of laying empty, Tiger Stadium and the Den at Hot Springs High will soon echo with the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite team, the Tigers.
On March 4, the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) and the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) announced that Effective immediately, spectators will be permitted at all school-related sports to the extent allowed by the current Public Health Order under the limits applicable to large entertainment venues." The level of attendance would depend on the color level assigned to the home team's county under the current scaling system used by the Department of Health.
Counties rated at the Turquoise level, outdoor events would allow 75 percent capacity with 33 percent allowed to attend indoor events. Green level counties would be allowed 50 percent capacity at outdoor and 33 percent capacity at indoor events. Yellow counties could have 25 percent capacity at outdoor events with no spectators allowed at indoor events.
This is, of course, very welcome news to Tiger sports fans, many of whom should now be able to attend games and matches. It should serve as an incentive to do whatever we can to keep our numbers such that we maintain a turquoise rating.
News of the announcement broke when the Hot Springs Tigers Volleyball team had nearly completed their home opening match where they successfully defended the Den, empty of all except teams, officials, media representatives and school administrator, against the visiting Animas Panthers. At the same time, our middle school Tigers volleyball team was involved in their own home opener.
At the end of the match, Tigers Assistant Coach Amanda Forrister told the team the good news, and was meet with cheering.
