          Representatives of many area law enforcement, fire department and emergency medical agencies were present for the procession to bring fallen Caballo Volunteer Firefighter Janet Tracy, 59, of Caballo, from Albuquerque to Sierra County just before 12:00 pm, Friday July 23. 
         Area residents and emergency personnel gathered on overpasses as the procession traveled south to Caballo and then back to T-or-C. As the procession came through Williamsburg and T-or-C, area residents gathered along Broadway and Date streets to pay their respects as Tracy was escorted to Kirikos Family Funeral Home on Third.
          According to The New Mexico State Police, Tracy was providing aid and support at a vehicle crash, when she was struck by a fire truck and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Medical Investigators Office.
          Further details will be released when they become available. 

