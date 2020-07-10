In a brief statement to the press, released by Sally Marquez, Executive Director of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA), she stated that a full plan for 2020-21 high school sports would be released next week. Coming one day after Governor Lujan Grisham announced that no contact sports, football or soccer, would be allowed in the states public schools this fall, Marquez statement offered some hope to sports fans.
in her statement, Marquez said that all sports would still happen, though presumably football and soccer would have to be scheduled later in the school year, unless some other solution is forthcoming. "As you have heard, football and soccer will not be played in the fall, however that does not mean we will not be playing football and soccer during the 2020-21 school year."
She went on to explain that the NMAA is working with superintendents, athletic directors and coaches to devise a plan that will still allow for all school sports to take place during the 2020-21 school year and said that a plan for all school sports for the coming year would be announced next week.
Though it is not known to what degree the current restrictions from the Governor will impact other fall sports, Cross Country and Volleyball, nor how it would impact Cheer. Though Cheer is considered a winter sport, teams are involved in both performance and preparation for their own competition during the fall, and it is a high contact sport. The plan to be announced is meant to be a comprehensive one that will address all school sports for the entire coming school year.
The statement reinforced the consistent message from the NMAA that all school sports would take place in the 2020-21 school year. Though the schedule, nor form they would take was not yet known, this has been their consistent position.
