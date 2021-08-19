The state of New Mexico is reminding the public that it is a crime to falsify or fraudulently use a CDC vaccination card because it puts the health and safety of others at great risk.
As the China novel coronavirus surges nationally, a cottage industry has developed to provide fake vaccination cards, which some individuals who wish not to be vaccinated are using to avoid face mask requirements or other safety protocols.
Anyone who suspects fraudulent use of a vaccination card should report it immediately by calling the Department of Health at 1-833-551-0518 or by submitting your concern through this online portal.
Reports will be forwarded to the appropriate state or federal law enforcement agency for investigation and possible civil and criminal enforcement.
Individuals who violate state Public Health Orders or the New Mexico Public Health Act may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 per violation and up to six months in jail. Making or using fake vaccination cards is also a federal crime, if it includes the unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency.
At present, state guidance allows students and staff in middle schools and high schools to go mask-less in school buildings, if they show proof of obedience and being in compliance. Those who are unvaccinated or unwilling to show proof of vaccination are required to wear masks; many districts have enacted stricter policies requiring masks for everyone.
