The Sierra County Commission’s July 18 regular meeting included board approval of the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year budget, endorsement of a wolf depredation training program for the Sheriff’s Department and the appointment of a freeholders committee to review a road vacation request in Kingston.
Aside from these measures, and preparations for the upcoming local elections, the morning’s session centered on the community’s desires for immediate improvements for the Sierra County Fairgrounds.
During their previous meeting, commissioners reviewed a list of projects, which sought to best utilize a 1.75 million dollar legislative appropriation secured by Senator Crystal Diamond earlier this year.
At that time, board members recognized a top priority, of constructing a new multi-purpose building, would be both costly and time consuming. While expressing a desire for such a step, commissioners ultimately agreed to address a variety of projects that could be completed. In this regard, they agreed to move forward with the development of an “RV Park,” as well as immediate improvements for the facility’s restrooms and a number of other well-recognized concerns. The board further considered the option of upgrading and expanding the existing pavilion to increase useable space.
At the beginning of this week’s session, commissioners received several public statements objecting to their decision regarding project priorities. In response, board members reaffirmed their desire for facility upgrades. Chairman Travis Day urged a focus on efforts to improve and clarify future communication with the fair board and reinforced the presence of a community-wide desire to greatly improve the fairgrounds.
Tuesday’s regular meeting further saw commissioners approve the county’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. This measure established the board’s top six priorities for future projects, which was topped by a request for significant funding to advance more fairground improvements.
