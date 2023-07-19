IMG_0348.JPG
JSH2398

The Sierra County Commission’s July 18 regular meeting included board approval of the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year budget, endorsement of a wolf depredation training program for the Sheriff’s Department and the appointment of a freeholders committee to review a road vacation request in Kingston.

Aside from these measures, and preparations for the upcoming local elections, the morning’s session centered on the community’s desires for immediate improvements for the Sierra County Fairgrounds. 

