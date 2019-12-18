UPDATE: Area has been re-opened!
The area of Morgan Road from Corzine to Broadway, including Apple Tree is being evacuated due to a large amount of dynamite being found at a resident on Morgan Road. The area is blocked off and the public is asked to avoid the area. Watch THIS POST for information when the area is open to the public.
