The Department of Game and Fish will conduct roadblocks throughout the state during hunting and fishing seasons to collect harvest data and to detect wildlife law violations.
The 2021-2022 hunting and fishing season begins April 1. All hunters and anglers are required to purchase a new license before hunting and fishing. Hunters and anglers can expect roadblocks throughout the spring and summer. Guides and outfitters are also reminded that new registration is required.
Youth turkey season begins April 9 and the general season begins April 15. For more information, please consult the Department’s Hunting Rules and Information booklet.
At roadblocks, conservation officers will check for compliance with the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Act. Drivers of vehicles hauling wood products will be asked to produce documentation as required by the Forest Conservation Act.
Department officers may be assisted by other law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State Police or county sheriff’s offices. As a result, the public may encounter minor delays.
Everyone is encouraged to report any wildlife crime or suspected crime they see while enjoying New Mexico’s great outdoors.
To report a wildlife crime, please call Operation Game Thief toll free at 1-800-432-GAME (4263). Callers can remain anonymous and earn rewards for information leading to charges being filed. Violations also can be reported online at Operation Game Thief.
