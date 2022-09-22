LREP has one in-person workshop scheduled for Oct. 6, in addition to two virtual webinars scheduled on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27.
The Sept. 20 presentation will cover the following topics: Powers of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directives, Probates, Non-Probate Transfers (including Transfer on Death Deeds) and Institutional Medicaid. This workshop will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. at MT.
The Sept. 27 webinar will cover information regarding Powers of Attorney, including the Financial Power of Attorney and Advance Health Care Directives. Topics discussed will include things to consider when picking an agent, what powers to grant an agent, how to revoke a Power of Attorney document and the possible consequences of not having one in place in a time of need. This workshop will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. MT.
The in-person workshop on Oct. 6 will cover Powers of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directives, Probate, Non-Probate Transfers (Including Transfer on Death Deeds) and Institutional Medicaid. An attorney will also be available on-site to prepare and execute POA and AHCD documents after the presentation. Please call LREP at 505-797-6005 as required for pre-registration.
To register for the September webinars, people can call 505-797-6005 and provide their first and last name and email address or register directly by clicking the registration links below:
You will receive a confirmation email after registering for either virtual workshop that will contain information about joining the webinar.
The October workshop’s information can be found below:
LREP: Fort Sumner Presentation
Date: Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Location: Fort Sumner Public Library
Address: 235 W. Sumner Ave, Fort Sumner, NM 88119
Presentation: 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. MT
POA and AHCD Clinic: 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. MT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.