New Mexico representatives of the Patriot Guard Riders national organization gathered in Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Wednesday morning, January 15, to formally accept the cremains of US Armed Services veteran Marcha Denise Vecchio and began a cross-country journey to return them to her home in New York. Riders on hand for the ceremonial transfer from Kirikos Family Funeral Home were tasked with escorting Ms. Vecchio’s remains to Socorro, where they were to be transferred to members of the organization’s Albuquerque chapter for the next leg of the motorcade’s journey.
•Patriot Guard Riders is a volunteer non-profit organization, designated to honoring fallen military heroes, honorably discharged veterans and first responders. Further information about the organization is available online by visiting their website at www.PatriotGuard.org
