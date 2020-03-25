Last week, contractors began working on a major project to shore up the banks of Sierra County’s Cuchillo Negro Creek. This effort was first deemed to be a necessity in 2018, when county flood manager Travis Atwell told county commissioners erosion along the creek was threatening the stability of the important New Mexico Highway 51 (Third Avenue). At that time, some initial work focused on protecting the bridge and a gas line that had been exposed by heavy rains and runoff. This new initiative is more expansive in scope and will hopefully assure the security of the bridge, as well as neighboring residences and properties for the foreseeable future. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.