U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced funding that states, Tribes, and territories will receive in 2022 through the Infrastructure Law. The funding, provided through EPA’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, will hopefully create some jobs while upgrading America’s aging water infrastructure and addressing key challenges like lead in drinking water and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.
Allotments for states in EPA Region 6 are:
•Arkansas: $93,252,000
•Louisiana: $101,243,000
•Oklahoma: $91,488,000
•New Mexico: $63,041,000
•Texas: $507,672,000
In a letter sent to governors, states are encouraged to maximize the impact of water funding from the law – a nationwide total of $50 billion investment – to address disproportionate environmental burdens in historically underserved communities across the country.
EPA will allocate $7.4 billion to states, Tribes, and territories for 2022, with nearly half of this funding available as grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers. The 2022 allocation is the first of five years of nearly $44 billion in dedicated EPA SRF funding that states will receive through the Infrastructure Law.
The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong partnership, and EPA stands ready to work with states to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.
For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2022 funding and a breakdown of EPA funding by SRF program, and additional funding available through the Infrastructure Law, visit https://www.epa.gov/infrastructure.
