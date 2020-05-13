Their trophy case just got a lot fuller this weekend. The Scat Cats, our Hot Springs High Envirothon Team did it again, winning the State Championships in a virtual competition, held online Friday and Saturday, May 8-9. This is the Scat Cats eighth state championship in the last nine years. In a phenomenal showing, not only did the "varsity" team win first place, but the two Hot Springs understudy teams, the Missing Lynx and the Ringtails tied for third place, statewide. Though not officially designated as such, the Missing Lynx would be the JV team, while the Ringtails correspond to the C-Team.
Competing in the state championships, held for the first time via internet link, New Mexico Envirothon pitted the best high school teams from around the state against one another in five categories as well as an oral presentation. In Aquatics, Forestry and Wildlife the Scat Cats came in first place, taking second in Soils and the special topic for this year, "Water Resource Management: Local Control, Local Solutions." They took third place in the oral presentation, in which the Missing Lynx captured first place.
The 2019-20 Scat Cats are made up of team captain Juan Pablo Reyes, Hunter Armijo, Olivia Jaramillo, Gioia McKenzie and Richel Monis. The Missing Lynx roster includes team captain Midori Yuen, Alexa Gonzalez, Audrey Lane, Liz Oliverez and Jair Serrano. The Ringtails are, Verrel Lukman, Jaylin Newling, Edgar Pio, Selena Sinclair and Jessica Wells.
Each state Envirothon winner, along with those winning their Canadian Provincial championships earn the right to represent their state or province at the North American Envirothon. This year’s competition was due to be held July 26-August 1 in Lincoln, Nebraska was cancelled because of Coronavirus. This, unfortunately, is the end of the competitive road for our Hot Springs Scat Cats this year. Their run of state titles is intact, however, even if they won’t get to benefit from all the added experience the North American event would have afforded them in making them even more prepared to defend their state title going forward into next year.
The team is already beginning to practice, study and train for next year’s defense of their title. Despite any adversity the current public health climate might challenge these student scholars with, they are determined to keep the title, with another win next year.
They will hold two more traditional ceremonies this summer, as soon as restrictions allow. The team captain, Juan Pablo Reyes will formally step down as captain, passing the position, with its responsibilities, on to the yet to be named 2020-21 captain. They will also transfer the North Carolina license plate, where last year’s North American competition was held, from the front of teacher advisor Mark Hedges truck to the trophy shelves that grace his classroom.
Congratulations to our Envirothon teams on an outstanding showing and to the Scat Cats the 2020 New Mexico Envirothon State Champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.