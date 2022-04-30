For the tenth time in eleven years the Scat Cats, Hot Springs High’s Envirothon team has taken the state championship and will be representing New Mexico in the North American Envirothon competition later this summer. At state in their recent competition, held at the Cook Canyon Camp in Lincoln County, outside Ruidoso Downs, ten teams gathered from around the state for the April 21-23 competition.
This was the first in-person state Envirothon in two years, with the 2020 and 2021 competitions being held entirely remotely.
All teams were housed in two of the large dormitory style lodges at the camp, each with separate wings for boys and girls and central meeting areas. All teachers, coaches, advisors and chaperones stayed in the lodges with the students. The Scat Cats arrived on Thursday with competition beginning Friday afternoon.
The competition involves testing and displaying a high level of knowledge and expertise in four regular categories that recur each year, one special topic that is new each year, and a day spent in oral presentations. Teams assign each member a topic and can have an alternate or backup support person.
The Scat Cats topic assignments were, Noah Allen on Wildlife, Chrisney Deseo responsible for Aquatic Ecology, Edgar Gracia taking Forestry, Gioia Mackenzie also with Wildlife and Jaír Serrano’s topic area was Soils. Cayden Tisdale took on the Special Topic which this year was “Waste to Resources,” which involves the challenge of turning waste into usable resources. These will also be the topics at the North American Envirothon.
Teams at the Cook Canyon Camp event spent day one rotating across all the event work stations, spending 50 minutes at each topic area. Experts in each field are on hand as part of the process. They act both as judges and once events are complete, as resource people.
The first day ended with the newest New Mexico Envirothon board member Gabriella Coughlin reintroducing the teams to what it means to be in Envirothon. This was done with this year's Social hour where students were asked to record a skit of their choosing to the theme of the Brady Bunch, symbolizing the Family that is Envirothon. These videos will be compiled and released in the first ever New Mexico Envirothon TikTok soon to be available. Students were also encouraged to submit a song to the theme of the Brady Bunch using their own lyrics, with the winners receiving $500.
The last day of competition, Saturday, was reserved for the most nerve-racking part of the competition, Orals. Immediately after breakfast the students were separated from the coaches and brought into a large event center where the NM Envirothon Vice President, Rick Cole, introduced this year's special topic scenario. Teams were asked to assume the role of a company to work with a local ranch in order to create a zero-waste greenhouse on the property while managing relationships with a nearby town and reservation. The scenario was based in the practical world and included the most recent fire damage done to Lincoln County's national forest. The teams were then sequestered for six hours as they prepared a presentation and visuals that they would be immediately presenting to a panel of judges brought in from various parts of the state, each an expert in their field.
The final day, Sunday morning, was the awards ceremony. Each lead announced the top three teams in each category and awarded the first-place team with certificates, with second and third place certificates to be mailed to the teams later. This was the Scat Cats time to shine. The Scat Cats took first place in Forestry, Soils, and Wildlife. They earned a third place in Aquatic Ecology and placed fifth in Special Topic. In the highest-pressure area, the Oral Presentations, it was the Scat Cats capturing first place. The top three teams overall took home a plaque to present their school. Taking home the first place plaque was, once again, the Scat Cats.
The day ended with the traditional stop at Olive Gardens where the team was awarded with a big meal for a long weekend's work. The team will be taking a break to get back into the swing of school but will begin studying for Nationals soon. Just three months away, the North American Envirothon will be hosted by Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
One final tradition remained for the Scat Cats to take care of. Each time they have won the state championship the team gathers at the front of the old Chevy Suburban of coach advisor Mark Hedge. It’s the vehicle so many have ridden in, to competitions past. Together they remove the front license plate, replacing it with one from the state where that year’s North American Envirothon will be held, the state where they will be competing. On Sunday, before heading home with another state win and this tradition complete, Hedge’s Suburban was now wearing a plate from the state of Ohio. Well done Scat Cats.
