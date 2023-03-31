The Scat Cats, Hot Springs High’s champion Envirothon team is in the final stages of prepping for the New Mexico State Envirothon, April 14-16, held this year at the Glorieta Adventure Camp, in Glorieta, New Mexico. The Scat Cats are working hard to repeat as champions, a title they have earned ten times in the past eleven years. Winners at state earn the right to represent New Mexico at the North American NCF-Envirothon 2023, this year held this summer at Mount Allison University, in New Brunswick, Canada. Organized under the National Conservation Foundation, Envirothon pits teams from almost every U.S. State, many Canadian Provinces, as well as teams from China.
Envirothon teams compete in five areas dealing with the environment, soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and a special topic that changes every year. This year’s special topic is “adapting to a changing climate.” The teams consist of five students, with each student picking one area in which to specialize. This year’s Envirothon team is made up of team captain, Jair Serrano, soils, Cayden Tisdale, forestry, Dessa LaFont, wildlife, Chrisney Deseo, aquatic ecology and Genevieve LaFont, taking on the special topic. Teammate Jameela Deseo is designated alternative, backing up on soils, and ready to step up in the event a member is a last-minute scratch. Each on the team also has a good familiarity with the areas of their teammates. Team coach, advisor and founder of Sierra County’s Envirothon, Scat Cats team is former Hot Springs High biology teacher, Mark Hedge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.