Beginning at 3:30 pm Monday, March 20, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation closed a significant portion of NM 152 due to roadway deterioration. Until deemed safe, NM 152 will be closed from San Lorenzo to Kingston.

NMDOT authorities are evaluating the roadway conditions after discovering large cracks in the asphalt surface that could lead to further deterioration. 

