Beginning at 3:30 pm Monday, March 20, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation closed a significant portion of NM 152 due to roadway deterioration. Until deemed safe, NM 152 will be closed from San Lorenzo to Kingston.
NMDOT authorities are evaluating the roadway conditions after discovering large cracks in the asphalt surface that could lead to further deterioration.
As a result of this, NMDOT confirms that NM 152 will be closed at milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40 (Kingston). Detours will be in place to guide motorists from NM 152 to NM 61 and US 180 or NM 152 to NM 27 to NM 26.
Further information about this closure and/or other NMDOT related matters is available by contacting District-1 Public Information Officer Ami Evans by phoning 575-640-5981, or by email at Ami.Evans@dot.nm.gov
