Amid a presentation being offered to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board Tuesday, April 26 a representative of the Newport Health Network experienced a personal medical emergency, which resulted in his collapsing to the floor. As an immediate call was placed to 911, board secretary Kathi Pape, Chief Nursing Officer Sheila Adams and Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran began rendering first aid. Shortly before the arrival of EMS services, the gentleman regained consciousness and he was able to communicate with first responders before being transported to the hospital for further examination.
This unfortunate incident came at the conclusion of the firm’s presentation, which outlined a sleep study proposal, now under consideration as a potential service addition. After resuming the afternoon’s session, board members took no action regarding the Newport Health Network program. However, the governing board indicated they would be reviewing the option more closely and would likely consider a contract proposal in the near term.
AUDITOR CONTRACT APPROVED
At the end of a three-year agreement with the Albuquerque-based Moss Adams accounting firm for auditor services for, Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang said new state regulations would allow board members to extend the present agreement to eight years if so desired. While satisfied with the service thus far provided by Moss Adams, Huang said an alternative and slightly less-expensive option would be to reinitiate a new contract with former hospital auditors, Spokane Valley, Washington-based Dingus, Zarecor and Associates.
In comparing offers provided by the two firms, Dingus, Zarecor and Associates were noted to have submitted the lower bid, at approximately $35,000 for the annual services required.
In addition to acknowledging the firm’s competitive offer and former association with SVH, Huang told the board that Dingus, Zarecor and Associates is already contracted to provide SVH with an annual cost report. In light of this association, the CFO said his preference would be to conduct operations with a single firm and following this recommendation, board members joined in an unanimous vote endorsing a new contract with the familiar Washington based accounting firm.
INVESTMENT OPTIONS ADVANCED
During the board’s previous session, CFO Huang noted the facility was holding near $12 million in active bank accounts and suggested the consideration of potential investment options to avoid pending bank-related fee increases and to facilitate improved interest returns. In this regard, Huang pointed out how regulations limit the hospital’s choices, but he nonetheless offered the board three investment options for consideration. One of the options was IntraFi Network Deposit program offered through Bank of the Southwest, which would manage SVH deposits through a series of standard bank accounts. The second proposal by Moreton Capital Markets, LLC, offered to provide a similar service utilizing Certificates of Deposit, and the third option was an offer from RBC Wealth Management, which would focus on the acquisition of US Treasury bonds and other federal investment opportunities.
As board members were discussing the three options, Williamsburg Clerk/Treasure and board member Amanda Cardona questioned if Huang had considered the state’s Local Government Investment Pool. She outlined how this investment program has been of a benefit for the Village and ultimately gained board support to investigate this potential option.
However, due to a pending 100-percent increase in bank deposit management fees set to take effect in early May, board members agreed to proceed with a limited contract with Moreton Capital Markets, LLC. The approved motion assured the agreement would extend only for a three-month period, after which the CD investment plan might be evaluated. At the same time, the board agreed to proceed with investigating the potential option for investment with the state’s LGIP.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•After noting increases consistent with previous years, governing board members unanimously approved a renewed contract with the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority.
•Following up on the board’s recent approval of a new Virtual Chief Information Officer services contract, board members welcomed Quorum Health Resources representative Daniel Lenerville. He provided an overview of how the service would focus on coordinating SVH’s IT programs and related matters, while also defining future options and strategies for improvement as they arise.
•During her regular report, CNO Sheila Adams announced that SVH’s EMS services would now be offering American Heart Association Basic Life Saving training for a nominal price. She said the program is open to both individuals and groups within the community and board members joined in encouraging interested citizens and organization to visit SVH’s established website (www.svhnm.org) for further information.
•During his regular operational report, CEO Corcoran acknowledged the retirement of Human Resources Director Tim James. Board members shared their appreciation for James’ service and expressed their best regards for him in his future endeavors. With James departure creating a need to secure his replacement, the CEO said he had hired a interim HR director, noting that personal experience working with this individual gave him confidence that HR operations would be effectively addressed while the search for a full time replacement moves forward.
•The CEO also provided the board with an update on the soon-to-be-completed utility tunnel replacement project, and an ongoing initiative to address a recent water pipe break, which significantly damaged portions of a former surgical suite in the old hospital building. He further acknowledged a recent failure of a walk-in freezer unit in the hospital’s kitchen. Corcoran said this unit was actually built-in to the old building’s structure in 1968, and while suggesting SVH got its money’s worth out of the unit, he said the way it was constructed left little option but to move forward with a full reconditioning of the freezer’s operational components.
