The Elks Lodge 2885 in Elephant Butte made a special delivery at Arrey Elementary School Wednesday, June 9. They were there to give 10 desks built by Elks Lodge members and donated to the school to be given to students for use at home. During the past year, with so much schoolwork being done at home, the dire need among a great many students for suitable home workspace was brought into sharp relief. The Elephant Butte Elks Lodge stepped up to try and help. With grant money provided by the New Mexico Elks Lodge for local lodges to use to provide COVID relief to those in their communities, the local lodge bought the materials and constructed the desks. Staff at Arrey Elementary helped to identify families who could most use them for the first group of ten desks.
This ongoing project will be identifying students from district schools who would benefit from having a desk at home. So often, students must use space shared among many family members, or the kitchen table. These desks, Elks representatives said, would give students their own space, to work at and store their schoolwork and supplies at home. Each student that receives a desk will also be given a set of earbuds for their use, also provided by the Elks Lodge.
