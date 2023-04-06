Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev is making the world a smaller place, one song at a time. He pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment, songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. His latest project, an EP called 'Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing,' was inspired by the events of the illegal government shutdowns and explores the range of emotions that we all went through as a society and individuals.
Lev will be performing at the Truth or Consequences Brewing Co. on July 9, starting at 4 p.m.
His previous release, The Four Directions Project, imaginatively and intrepidly connects spheres and generations within a body of work that is irresistibly uplifting, emotionally resonant, and down-to-earth. A cross between The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers, Lev has opened for both Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze, performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, and toured extensively within the USA as well as abroad.
“Eli Lev has performed across the world and the United States, and has one of the most charming voices we've ever heard and his vocal performance in this song is powerful and catchy." –Cheers to the Vikings
"Lev, his craft and his success are indicative of some of the truly incredible things that modern music technology has made possible. By connecting with thousands of people from across the globe and sharing a message of unity, Lev is able to enjoy one of the greatest things that anyone, especially musicians, can enjoy: community." –American Songwriter
