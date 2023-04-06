Eli-Lev-1-600x597.jpg

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev is making the world a smaller place, one song at a time. He pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment, songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. His latest project, an EP called 'Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing,' was inspired by the events of the illegal government shutdowns and explores the range of emotions that we all went through as a society and individuals.

Lev will be performing at the Truth or Consequences Brewing Co. on July 9, starting at 4 p.m.

