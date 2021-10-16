While officially kicking off Friday evening, the City of Elephant Butte’s 2021 Elephant Days city celebration began in earnest with the community’s traditional parade along Butte Boulevard Saturday morning, October 16.
Immediately following the parade, city staff, volunteers, vendors, Chili cook-off participants and a host of area residents began gathering at the municipal event grounds opposite city hall on Water Avenue.
In addition to a variety of family-friendly attractions, the 2021 Elephant Days’ festivities includes a beer garden, live entertainment and many other interesting offerings.
The annual city celebration appeared fully on track to continue in earnest throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours, until 10 pm.
Municipal hosts, volunteers and vendors will again be welcoming visitors and patrons at 9 am Sunday morning, with attractions, music and events scheduled through 2 pm.
