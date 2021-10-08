As with so many other local traditions and activities throughout 2020, health restrictions forced officials with the City of Elephant Butte to cancel last year’s twelfth annual Elephant Days City celebration. Fortunately this year, state regulations pertaining to public gatherings have been relaxed, allowing Elephant Butte and communities across New Mexico to once again join together for fellowship, fun and celebrations.
Taking full advantage of the opportunity, Elephant Butte City leaders, staff members and community volunteers have organized three full days of events, attractions, music and more, beginning Friday evening, October 15.
All of this year’s events and activities will center at Elephant Butte’s event grounds, which is located at 104 Water Avenue, just across the street from city hall.
The following is a summary of scheduled events and activities for the 2021 Elephant Days celebration. Further information about this year’s lucky thirteenth annual event is available by visiting and or contacting staff at city hall,103 Water Avenue, 575-744-4892. Additional details may also be found online through the city’s website (www.cityofelephantbutte.com), as well as by visiting the City of Elephant Butte Facebook page.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15
•Vendors will be checking in and set up will be ongoing from 9 am until 3 pm.
•At 4 pm the Elephant Days Beer Garden will open for patrons, presented by the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company. The beer garden will remain open until 9 pm.
•Beginning at 6 pm local musical group “Suthern Blend” will take the stage, providing an evening of lively entertainment and plenty of dancing opportunities until 9 pm.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
•Starting at 7 am through 10 am, the Elephant Butte Dam Road will be opened for bicycles and hikers. This paved roadway extends from the dirt dam area south of the Elephant Butte City limits, to the Elephant Butte Lake dam.
•The 2021 Chili Cook-Off will also be commencing at 7 am, sponsored by the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce.
•Set to begin at 8 am, the Sierra Vista Hospital 5K run will take place along the city’s multi-use walking path.
•At 9 am, entrants in the 2021 Elephant Day’s Parade will begin lining up, and vendor booths at the events ground will open for patrons.
•At 10 am, the annual Elephant Day Parade will officially kick off.
•Following the parade at 11 am, the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company beer garden will open and will be offering thirst quenching adult beverages until 10 pm.
•From 2-to-4 pm, tasting and judging for the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off will be ongoing, with the awards ceremony slated to begin at 4 pm.
•Beginning at 6 pm, the musical group “Auto Electric” is scheduled to take the event ground’s stage, and will be performing until 10 pm.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17
•Vendor booths will begin welcoming event patrons at 9 am.
•Beginning at 10 am, the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company beer garden will once again open its gates and patrons will be served until 2 pm.
•Sunday’s musical feature, “Bluetones” will be welcomed to the event ground’s stage at 11 am and are scheduled to perform until 2 pm
•From Noon until 2:30 pm registered participants will be competing in the King Arthur Flour Baking Contest. Judging and a formal awards presentation will follow and will conclude this year’s schedule of events.
