Community leaders and residents of the City of Elephant Butte gathered at the junction of Warm Springs and Butte Boulevard Friday evening, December 6, to welcome in the Christmas season. Shortly after sunset, revelers were treated to a cheerful light parade along Butte Boulevard, which was followed shortly by a ceremonial lighting of the community’s Christmas Tree. The holiday festivities were sponsored by the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Sierra Electric Cooperative and the City of Elephant Butte.
Elephant Butte Welcomes Christmas
Chuck Wentworth
