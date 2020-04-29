The Elephant Butte City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, May 6. This session is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and will convene in the council's chambers, located in the city administration building, 103 Water Avenue.
Due to current health risks relating to the COVID-19 virus, the afternoon meeting will be restricted to essential participants. However, the session will be available for the public to monitor online through a “GoToMeeting” livestream.
•To connect for the May 6 meeting, citizens are encouraged to dial (571) 317-3112, Access Code: 916-258-741. Citizens are further encouraged to visit the city’s website (www.cityofelephantbutte.com) to obtain information about how to access the May 6 session through their computers.
•Written public comments will be accepted for this special meeting, but must be delivered to city authorities prior to the session. Email comments may be directed to cityclerk@cityofeb.com. Non-electronic submissions may be placed in the utility payment drop-boxes at city hall, 103 Water Avenue. Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC recommended health guidelines prior to and in the submission of written material.
Additional information about the May 6 meeting, including copies of the agenda when available, may be obtained through the city clerk's office, 103 Water Avenue, or by phoning (575)744-4892.
