Elephant Butte City Councilors unanimously approved a bid award during the board’s May 17 regular meeting, which will now allow for planned roadway improvements along San Andreas and Ocotillo Drive to soon begin.
Council members also received department reports and formally recognized May 26 as National Poppy Day, honoring those who have lost their lives in service to the country. The remainder of the afternoon’s session focused on the review of a number of proposed operational revisions, which will impact all city residents and will likely be addressed as action items during an upcoming May 24 special meeting.
The council is considering the establishment of a sole provider contract for solid waste services with Socorro-based Valley Sanitation. City manager John Mascaro said if approved, Valley Sanitation would become a mandatory service for community residents. This stated, the city manager acknowledged the need for leeway through such a transition, but also emphasized how the proposal was an effort to better manage solid waste and assure the municipality’s ongoing cleanliness.
After previous discussion, council members are now also poised to consider dissolution of the city’s planning and zoning board, the follow up creation of a stand-alone zoning board, as well as the elimination of utility stand-by fees and a potential gross receipts tax increase.
