Elephant Butte City Councilors unanimously approved a bid award during the board’s May 17 regular meeting, which will now allow for planned roadway improvements along San Andreas and Ocotillo Drive to soon begin. 

Council members also received department reports and formally recognized May 26 as National Poppy Day, honoring those who have lost their lives in service to the country.  The remainder of the afternoon’s session focused on the review of a number of proposed operational revisions, which will impact all city residents and will likely be addressed as action items during an upcoming May 24 special meeting.

