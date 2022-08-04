Elephant Butte City Council members assembled for a special meeting Thursday, July 28. The morning’s agenda included several in-house matters, but undoubtedly the primary issues addressed by the board centered upon the anticipated sale of the Sierra del Rio golf course.
After moving through a discussion about the upcoming Elephant Days celebration, approving publication of a proposed ordinance amendment concerning outdoor lighting and endorsing signatory/credit card measures for new staff members, councilors adjourned to a closed-door executive session to focus on the “purchase, acquisition, or disposal of real property.”
Upon returning to the morning’s public meeting, mayor Phillip Mortensen urged councilors to postpone a final decision regarding a proposed sale agreement with New York-based MBDB, LLC, (or the firm’s assignee),“pending minor changes.” Board members indicated support for the mayor’s suggestion and joined in unanimously approving a motion to postpone consideration of the measure.
With this accomplished, councilors moved on to also unanimously endorse publication of proposed Ordinance No. 204, which would approve the sale of real property, “Commonly known as the Sierra del Rio Golf Course.”
Upon this action, city attorney Ben Young confirmed the ordinance would return to the council for a public hearing and final consideration, most likely during the board’s next regular meeting now set for August 10. This upcoming session would also appear to include further consideration of the revised purchase and sale agreement.
In tending to the morning’s other agenda items, councilors first engaged in a brief discussion centering on this year’s Elephant Days City celebration. The mayor asked for council input about the event, in regard to the municipality’s presently slim budget.
Councilor Edna Trager said she would be troubled if a decision was made to not stage the annual event, and suggested the board might opt to at least host a formal parade. Councilor Cathy Harmon said she agreed with Trager, noting a parade and other no, or low cost, efforts might be achievable.
Mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner also expressed a desire to hold a parade and perhaps a simplified Elephant Days celebration, but emphasized she felt the city’s budget had to be the council’s first priority in any related decisions.
With mayor Mortensen affirming his support of Skinner’s statement and the councilors’ comments, he said efforts to organize a parade and other affordable events/attractions would be moving forward.
•With little discussion, council members indicated support for the proposed revisions and voted unanimously to approve publication of Ordinance No. 203, which would amend and/or combine city regulations regarding outdoor lighting.
•In two separate actions, councilors also unanimously approved the addition of newly hired Deputy City Manager Dominic Martinez as a municipal signatory, and endorsed the issuing of a municipal credit card to the city’s new Treasurer, Kristin Saavedra.
