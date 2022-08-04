EB Council 3 col w-story.tif

Elephant Butte City Council members assembled for a special meeting Thursday, July 28. The morning’s agenda included several in-house matters, but undoubtedly the primary issues addressed by the board centered upon the anticipated sale of the Sierra del Rio golf course. 

After moving through a discussion about the upcoming Elephant Days celebration, approving publication of a proposed ordinance amendment concerning outdoor lighting and endorsing signatory/credit card measures for new staff members, councilors adjourned to a closed-door executive session to focus on the “purchase, acquisition, or disposal of real property.”

