As of June 1, Elephant Butte Lake State Park (EBLSP) joined the list of New Mexico recreational facilities now open for day-use only activities across the state. Held back from a group of nine parks reopened for the previous weekend, EBLSP began welcoming guests early Monday morning. By staging the much-anticipated reopening at the start of the workweek, EBLSP authorities seemingly avoided a large turnout for the first day, giving staff members an opportunity to gear up for what will no doubt be a much busier weekend to come.
EBLSP is now open daily from 6 am until 8 pm for day-use activities only. Visitation is presently limited to three primary access points: the main park complex, Rock Canyon and Long Point recreation areas, and visitor numbers are being maintained at 25-percent normal capacity. If attendance is deemed to have exceeded this level, park officials will be holding vehicles at park entrances until other visitors leave the facility.
EBLSP patrons are encouraged to call park authorities at (575) 744-5923 to check on conditions and to assure no additional restrictions are in place before leaving for your visit.
This past weekend also saw Percha Dam State Park reopen, joining its sister facility, Caballo Lake State Park in once again welcoming guests for day-use only activity. With EBLSP opening its gates Monday morning, all of Sierra County’s state park facilities are now available for visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.