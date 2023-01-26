EBID Leasburg Canal.tif

Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) received $94,710 as part of a $7 million investment delivered to the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Projects in 14 western states were selected for funding, and EBID’s project was selected for New Mexico.

“This project will allow the district to leverage existing funds for needed improvements and will enable greater efficiency to our downstream water deliveries,” said Dr. Patrick Sullivan, EBID Manager.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.