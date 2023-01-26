Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) received $94,710 as part of a $7 million investment delivered to the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Projects in 14 western states were selected for funding, and EBID’s project was selected for New Mexico.
“This project will allow the district to leverage existing funds for needed improvements and will enable greater efficiency to our downstream water deliveries,” said Dr. Patrick Sullivan, EBID Manager.
EBID will install two electric motor actuators to an existing check structure and construct a new metering station in the Leasburg Main Canal. The automated metering station improvements will allow the district to better control diversion flow rates, upstream water pressure, and downstream flow.
“The main benefit to the users of the system is this type of gate automation, and flow monitoring ensures we deliver Rio Grande Project order water as efficiently as possible,” said Patrick Lopez, EBID SCADA Systems Director. “The gate automation will adjust every 10 minutes to make sure the upstream water (pressure) of the check remains at a constant level. That is ideal for accurate flow delivery downstream of the check. It is critical that we deliver as close to the project order amount to ensure we are not over or under-delivering our farmer's water allotment.”
The EBID project will accomplish priorities identified in the Lower Rio Grande Regional Water Plan and 2017 Regional Water Plan as a Strategy to Preserve Agriculture to maximize the benefit of the Rio Grande Project surface water. EBID will match the funding with at least a 50 percent non-federal cost share.
