One of two items of regular business on the City of Elephant Butte City Council’s June 11 regular meeting agenda was consideration of a resolution (No. 19-20-116) to establish a burn ordinance within the city limits.
In discussion, city attorney Ben Young recommended several omissions and wording changes to clarify the measure’s status as a formal resolution (or policy of the city) rather than a legal ordinance. Board members also acknowledged the resolution’s necessity due to ongoing drought and wildfire danger, as well as the city’s intent to prohibit the sale and/or use of illegal fireworks while the measure is in effect.
Once satisfied with the resolution’s wording and intent, councilors approved the proposed measure with an unanimous vote.
With this pressing issue addressed, council members moved on to also fully endorse a bid award for a proposed project along Camino Cinco to Las Cruces-based A Mountain Construction LLC.
The afternoon’s session further ncluded a presentation concerning options for the assessment and development of drainage control measures within and surrounding Balboa Park, as well as board recognition that the 2020 Elephant Days celebration will likely not occur without significant modifications.
