Elephant Butte City Council members attended to several internal organizational and procedural matters in addressing the board’s regular meeting agenda January 20. Included among the action items, was a decision to initiate procedures to reduce the number of regular and alternate planning and zoning commission members, as well as a revision broadening the city’s established code of ethics to include all city staff, appointed board members and councilors.
After ultimately recognizing an appropriate permitting process was already in place, councilors approved a project and request to install sewer system connections to the Cedar Cove Too RV Park. This facility is presently under development by local businessman Steve Bell, who agreed to effectively cover all costs and responsibilities for the project.
Council members further approved a fixed asset policy, which addressed a past audit concern, and in receiving numerous board and department reports, also learned that the city’s annual gross receipt tax income levels are trending about 13-percent above levels recorded for the same period last year.
