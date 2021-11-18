A Mountain Construction will begin work at the intersection of Warm Springs and Butte Blvd in Elephant Butte on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. The timing of the project is as follows:
Traffic control and mobilization will occur on November 24. Demolition and milling after the Thanksgiving holiday. Paving should be done by mid-December.
Striping and demobilization before Christmas.
Alternate routes will Butte Blvd to Odessa (where the Post Office is located) then turn onto Anton to Warm Springs in both directions. There will also be an alternative route from Warm Springs to Water St and on to Country Club to Butte Blvd in both directions.
Vicki Ballinger, City Manager
City of Elephant Butte
Office Location: 103 Water Street, Elephant Butte, NM 87935
Mail to: PO Box 1080, Elephant Butte, NM 87935
Office Phone: 575.744.4892
