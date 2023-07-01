IMG_9935.JPG
Joining to snip the ceremonial red ribbon Saturday morning, July 1, the City of Elephant Butte’s first mayor, Bob Barnes, and current mayor, Phillip Mortensen, officially rededicated city hall, and kicked off the municipality’s 25th Anniversary celebration. The official gathering saluted the elected officials and numerous staff members who have helped to solidify the city’s operations and development over its first quarter-century as an established municipality. The morning’s ceremony also welcomed state senator Crystal Diamond, former and current employees, as well as a host of community residents and visitors. In recognition of this important milestone, city officials are hosting a full weekend of music and festivities at the city’s event grounds, across Water Avenue from city hall.Everyone is invited to stop by to enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, artisan vendors and much more, all day Saturday until 11pm and again on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.   

