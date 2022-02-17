While the Elephant Butte City Council’s February 16 regular meeting included board approval of a contract with new city manager Stephan Archuleta, the session also included confirmation that long-time clerk/treasurer Rani Bush would be leaving the municipality to pursue another career opportunity.
It was noted that Archuleta would be joining the staff effective Monday, February 21, and that Bush’s final day with the city would be March 4. The clerk/treasurer said her present goal was to complete pressing audit necessities, while also working closely with the new city manager to assure he is effectively familiarized with the city’s fiscal operations and upcoming requirements.
•In addressing the February 16 regular meeting agenda, councilors endorsed a resolution to accept delivery of $550,000 for wastewater system improvements. The board also approved two additional resolutions, which accepted funding match requirements tied to applications seeking just over $3 million for both water and wastewater upgrades.
•The afternoon’s session further included a council rebuff of two proposed board appointments, a Mescal Loop drainage study update, as well as a call for applicants interested in filling present vacancies with the city and/or important advisory board posts.
