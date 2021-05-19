Among many action items on the Elephant Butte City Council’s May 19 regular meeting agenda, was the official receipt of a final audit report for the 2019/2020 fiscal year. Contracted auditor Ashley Tierney presented the report and said the audit was being returned with an unmodified opinion, which board members were told was regarded as a “clean” audit and the best opinion the city could receive.
With this noted, Tierney led member through a review of three formal findings cited in the report, which she explained were for the most part technical issues that will require significant effort to fully eliminate. While pointing out how these issues could be addressed, Tierney emphasized how two years ago Elephant Butte’s audit included 18 findings and last year’s included 11 findings. She said the city’s administrative team has made great strides in bringing the municipality’s fiscal controls into order.
The afternoon’s meeting also included board approval of a budget adjustment for the volunteer fire department, as well as endorsement of a one million dollar street improvement funding application and a resolution aligning city regulations with an amendment in state law pertaining to OHV safety helmets.
Councilors also joined in unanimous approval of a resolution assuring the inclusion of available commission posts on Sierra County’s November election ballot. While mayor Trager noted the position of mayor and two council posts will be available, an announcement by councilor Gerald LaFont that he would be resigning his post effective July 1 at the session's conclusion will add another position to the ballot. To maintain staggered terms for council members, the mayor said one council position on November's ballot would be for a two year term, while the remaining two positions would be for four year terms. Anyone interested in seeking one of the available council posts must formally declare their candidacy at the Sierra County Clerks Office Tuesday, August 24.
The afternoon’s session further included a proclamation designating 2021 as the Rio Grande Yacht Club’s anniversary year throughout the city, and a presentation by Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce chairman Earl Greer focusing on future goals for the organization, as well as hopes for establishing a county-wide chamber of commerce to supersede current local efforts and better promote the entire community.
