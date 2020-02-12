After adjourning into a closed-door executive session at the outset of their February 12 special meeting, councilors for the City of Elephant Butte reconvened the afternoon’s open session and quickly supported a motion to accept a proposed management contract for the Sierra Del Rio golf course and facilities. This action will allow municipal authorities to step away from management responsibilities for the city-owned facility. Pending final amendments, the city’s agreement with Spirit Golf Management, LLC., is set to become effective as of Sunday, March 15.
