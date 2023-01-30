Councilors approved a requested expenditure, which was deemed necessary to correct an identified issue at the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course.
The city is presently moving through the final stages of a proposed sale of the golf course and facilities. The issue of concern, which reportedly centers on conditions of the clubhouse patio, was previously pointed out by the prospective buyers and must be addressed before the sale can be finalized.
Elephant Butte officials anticipated the required work would likely exceed a 60-thousand dollar threshold, which mandates council approval before the associated revenue can be expended.
After concluding Thursday’s executive session councilors returned to the afternoon’s open session and joined in approving a motion to proceed with the emergency procurement. While scant on details, the measure did note that the revenue would be directed toward necessary engineering and/or contractor services.
