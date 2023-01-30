image003.jpg

Councilors approved a requested expenditure, which was deemed necessary to correct an identified issue at the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course.

The city is presently moving through the final stages of a proposed sale of the golf course and facilities. The issue of concern, which reportedly centers on conditions of the clubhouse patio, was previously pointed out by the prospective buyers and must be addressed before the sale can be finalized.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.