T-or-C Fire Fighters have been busy the past few weeks with an abnormally high number of structure fires. The most recent call was Monday afternoon, December 2 where smoke was found coming from a single-wide mobile home in the 800 block of Caballo Road. The resident of the home had returned from running errands and found smoke coming from the home. He immediately grabbed a garden hose and took action until fire fighters arrived and were able to completely extinguish the blaze in the back bedroom. It is believed the fire started due to an electrical issue and the most severe damage was contained to the back bedroom of the home.
Electrical Issues Blamed For Fire
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
- Three Arrested In Burglary Case
- Sherry Copeland Teacher Of Distinction
- Charitable Contributions Made to Zia and Arrey PTOs
- Code Revision Tops Elephant Butte Meeting
- US CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE SIERRA COUNTY AND NEW MEXICO PROUD!
- Alumni Game Opens Varsity Basketball
- EB Extends SDR Proposal Review
- Park Upgrades Prompting Use Review
- Lynch
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:19 AM
Sunset: 05:01:38 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: N @ 2mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:05 AM
Sunset: 05:01:42 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:50 AM
Sunset: 05:01:48 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:00:35 AM
Sunset: 05:01:56 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:01:19 AM
Sunset: 05:02:06 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM
Sunset: 05:02:18 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:02:44 AM
Sunset: 05:02:31 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.