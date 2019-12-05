Fire On Caballo Road
T-or-C Fire Fighters have been busy the past few weeks with an abnormally high number of structure fires. The most recent call was Monday afternoon, December 2 where smoke was found coming from a single-wide mobile home in the 800 block of Caballo Road. The resident of the home had returned from running errands and found smoke coming from the home. He immediately grabbed a garden hose and took action until fire fighters arrived and were able to completely extinguish the blaze in the back bedroom. It is believed the fire started due to an electrical issue and the most severe damage was contained to the back bedroom of the home.  

