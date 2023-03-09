U.S. Border Patrol recently launched a nationwide support canine program to help improve the wellbeing of the Border Patrol workforce.
El Paso Sector introduced Blitzen, a 6-month-old black Labrador, to the federal workforce where he works in coordination with the Family Support Unit to respond to all types of critical incidents throughout the Sector. The canine support program is designed to support agents, civilian employees and their families during unfortunate situations and assist them during life challenges that impact their overall health and wellbeing.
Border Patrol chaplains and peer support members will serve as the new support canine handlers, providing emotional care while maintaining confidentiality. Specially assigned canines will help improve emotions, reduce stress, anxiety and depression, while handlers start conversations that can lead to positive recovery and healing in stressful situations.
Canine Blitzen is also expected to visit the community during outreach events.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.
