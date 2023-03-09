Screen Shot 2023-03-09 at 11.24.22 AM.png

U.S. Border Patrol recently launched a nationwide support canine program to help improve the wellbeing of the Border Patrol workforce. 

El Paso Sector introduced Blitzen, a 6-month-old black Labrador, to the federal workforce where he works in coordination with the Family Support Unit to respond to all types of critical incidents throughout the Sector. The canine support program is designed to support agents, civilian employees and their families during unfortunate situations and assist them during life challenges that impact their overall health and wellbeing. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.