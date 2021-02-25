The historic El Cortez movie theatre on Main St. in Truth or Consequences has been sold to El Cortez T-or-C, LLC, set up by a local group of businessmen and film industry supporters.
The Truth or Consequences community has their beloved theater back with the recent purchase of the historic El Cortez Theatre, which was built in the 1930s and was one of the last theaters in the US to show 35mm films.
“We're happy to have this landmark theatre as an asset to the county and to be one of the smallest communities in the state if not the country with a first-run movie house,” said NaNi Rivera, Chair of the Sierra County Film Advisory Board and a member of the group. “The El Cortez will showcase both commercial and art house pictures. Our plan is to keep admission prices low and the concessions affordable while expanding our programming offerings."
Sid Bryant, another group member added, "We can be that anchor for the re-imagining of Foch Street and a new historic theatre district on Main. We want to be an iconic landmark that brings locals and tourists to downtown. Because while a closed movie theater signals stagnation and decay, a busy, open movie theatre is a sign of a vibrant and growing downtown."
This small resort town is also a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and wellness tourism, boasting hot springs and spa treatments along with live music, art galleries, wineries and more. With the new commercial spaceport, visitors can also take the Spaceport America Experience Tour for an authentic look and hands on experience at what it will be like for future travel.
NaNi Rivera says she looks forward to formally re-opening El Cortez when restrictions are lifted. "As soon as we can we want to host our community," she said. “We will work together to build the film center for this community”
For further information about this announcement, contact NaNi Rivera, Friends of NM Film by email at nani4nmfilm@gmail.com.
