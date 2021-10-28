This past weekend, the El Cortez Theater kicked off its reopening with the 2021 Truth or Consequences Film Fiesta. The film fiesta was a three-day event spanning from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24, and had over a dozen films, short and feature length, with many of the directors and actors coming to represent their films.
On Friday, the Film Fiesta kicked off with classic John Hughes films such as “Sixteen Candles” (1984) and “Weird Science” (1985), intercut with original short films. After the screening of “Weird Science,” actor Anthony Michael Hall came to meet fans, sign autographs, and to promote his new film, “Halloween Kills” (2021).
Following the screening of “The Breakfast Club” (1985) Mr. Hall hosted a Q & A with those in attendance of the screening. For those who needed a break, right down the street from the El Cortez was the filmmaker’s lounge. It was there filmmakers and festival-goers were able to grab a drink, listen to music, and get to know each other. After the first night wrapped up, those who attended the film fiesta were invited to the point Blanc Winery for Pizza and Karaoke.
Kicking off Saturday was the presentation of the documentary “Caffeine and Gasoline: Evolution of the American Rocker” (2018), before the airing of a batch of short films including “Metro 6,” which is an animated short film directed by Geoff Hecht. Geoff is from San Francisco, but collaborated with 78 other artists from 17 different countries to make the short feature come to life.
Across the street at The Center Gallery of Fine Art, filmmakers and performers who came from out of town were invited to a brunch hosted by gallery owner, Art Burger.
One of the filmmakers who came was Mark Vasconcellos, who arrived to promote the feature film, “Broken Gaiete”. Also screened was director’s Ruben Pla’s 2020 film “The Horror Crowd” and “Artik,” a film by Tom Botchii. Coming to promote “Artik” was actor Jerry G. Angelo who is also a director, with upcoming projects “Obscura” and “Dead River”.
After another day at the Film Fiesta, the night wrapped up at the glam clamp, were those who came were treated to music from DJ Daddy Rox and a performance from a fire dancer.
Day three kicked off with a screening of director Lisa Gerstner’s 2020 film, “Earl Bliss: The Spirit Who Walks Among His People”. Afterward was the short film showcase that included the film, “Auction,” which was made locally in T-or-C, as well as a trailer for the Sierra County Sentinel’s upcoming film series, the “Sierra County Veterans Legacy Project”.
The project was filmed locally at the Hamilton Military Museum and captures veteran-on-veteran interviews dedicated to preserving memories of veterans from Sierra County who have served at home and abroad. Check out the trailer on the Sentinel’s YouTube and Facebook page, and be on the lookout for the “Sierra County Veterans Legacy Project” coming out on Veterans’ Day on the Sierra County Sentinel’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.
Finishing off the event was director Ross Mark’s 2021 film “Walking With Herb,” which was filmed in Las Cruces, NM and stars Edward James Olmos, George Lopez, and Kathleen Quinlan.
With the T-or-C Film Fiesta wrapped up, it was time for the El Cortez to look toward the future. Fiesta Coordinator NaNi Rivera was able to tell us she was very happy to be able to open the theater for the community again and hopes this year's event is the start of an annual tradition that brings people to our community and helps draw filmmakers to New Mexico.
