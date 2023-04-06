Although the celebration of Easter holds deep spiritual meanings for many adults in the community, for most youngster’s the annual spring holiday is highlighted by the opportunity to gather with family and friends in a spirited hunt for Easter eggs and special prizes. 

This past weekend, local sponsors joined to offer a community Easter Egg Hunt at T-or-C’s Ralph Edwards Park Saturday afternoon April 1. The new event attracted a large crowd of eager participants and by all accounts was a welcomed and enjoyable experience; no fooling!

