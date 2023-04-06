Although the celebration of Easter holds deep spiritual meanings for many adults in the community, for most youngster’s the annual spring holiday is highlighted by the opportunity to gather with family and friends in a spirited hunt for Easter eggs and special prizes.
This past weekend, local sponsors joined to offer a community Easter Egg Hunt at T-or-C’s Ralph Edwards Park Saturday afternoon April 1. The new event attracted a large crowd of eager participants and by all accounts was a welcomed and enjoyable experience; no fooling!
This Saturday, April 8, the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park will be hosting the facility’s 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on the sands of Lion’s Beach. Regular state park entrance fees will apply. This year’s event will feature four age category hunts for children 1-to-2 (with one person allowed to assist), 3-to-4, 5-to-7 and 8-to-11. The first hunt will begin at 10 am and organizers encourage participants to come early as park traffic can be slow.
EBLSP Friends and staff members have assured the 12th annual Easter Egg Hunt will include at least 4,000 eggs, a personal visit by the Easter Bunny and loads of fun, and join in encouraging everyone to come out and participate in the April 8 festivities.
