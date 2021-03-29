Following the unexpected passing of Honorable Chief Judge Matthew Reynolds on March 6, an obvious vacancy was created within the Seventh Judicial District Court. While acknowledging the leadership and experience Reynolds brought to the district may never be adequately replaced, court authorities nonetheless proceeded with established steps to fill the void.
Tuesday, March 30, will mark a deadline for qualified lawyers to submit applications to the New Mexico Judicial Selection Office for the Seventh Judicial District Court vacancy. All applications must be submitted to the Judicial Selection Office by 5 p.m.
The Judicial Nominating Commission is presently scheduled to meet in this regard Monday, April 12. This will be a remote “Zoom” session, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.
The commission’s meeting will be open to the public and anyone wishing to share comments pertaining to any of the candidates will have an opportunity to be heard.
Interested citizens may join the April 12 meeting online by visiting the established Zoom website (https://unm.zoom.us/j/379615447?), where this code may apparently be necessary, (pwd=M3ISVGxuSEkrSjd4ExIVXYwK3MzQT09). Otherwise, the established Meeting ID number is: 379 615 447, and the password is: 72146.
