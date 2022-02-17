Sierra County has joined a statewide effort to convene citizen-led grand juries to investigate Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Citizens’ Petition, filed Jan. 26 in the Seventh Judicial District Court, received more than the required 200 signatures, or enough to equal two percent of the registered voters in the county. New Mexico is one of only six states with a process to allow citizens to convene a grand jury to investigate the governor for issues related to the emergency declarations, lock downs and various mandates.
Sierra County joins 33 others seeking an investigation, and, according to organizers, there are at least 29 additional counties engaged to do so, according to Larry Marker, one of those spearheading to effort. The petition in each individual county is a separate cause of action.
While the New Mexico Supreme Court (NMSC) granted the governor’s request to halt three attempts (Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties) last November, the petition drives have continued.
The NMSC ruling to put the petitions on hold followed another NMSC ruling challenging Lujan-Grisham’s authority to spend almost two billion in federal COVID relief funds, without legislators’ input or approval. In that case, the court sided with a bipartisan group of senators disputing the governor’s spending authority for federal relief funds, and prohibited the governor from spending any more of the federal dollars without legislative approval.
Article II, Section 14, of the New Mexico Constitution allows for citizens to request relief from the court, stating, “A grand jury shall be convened upon order of a judge of a court empowered to try and determine cases of capital, felonious or infamous crimes at such times as to him shall be deemed necessary, or a grand jury shall be ordered to convene by such judge upon the filing of a petition there[of] signed by not less than the greater of two hundred registered voters or two percent of the registered voters of the county, or a grand jury may be convened in any additional manner as may be prescribed by law."
Grand juries are mostly requested by prosecutors to indict individuals for alleged criminal wrongdoing. The Sierra County petition seeks a Grand Jury to investigate the governor for alleged crimes of Malfeasance in Office, Misfeasance in Office, Violation of oath of office, and Maladministration, claiming, “The legally and factually unjustified actions of Defendant during her term as Governor include, but are not limited to, the abuse of authority related to the numerous constitutionally prohibited renewals of a public health emergency.
“Defendant, under guise of emergency authority ordered and authorized numerous illegal actions that included invasions of the constitutionally protected rights of citizens of New Mexico. Defendant has abused and exceeded her legal authority with numerous consecutive renewals of a public health emergency, citing an unconstitutional misinterpretation of Section 12-10A-5 NMSA 1978.
“Defendant manipulated her misinterpretation of her self-appointed unlimited emergency authority to issue public health orders and mandates that were a violation of most if not all of the constitutionally protected substantive and procedural rights of the citizens of New Mexico. The invasion of these rights inflicted severe, long term and irreparable harm on the citizens of New Mexico.”
The petition asserts, “Mandates and public health orders issued by Defendant were not supported by facts. Substantial documentation is evidence that indicates Defendants mandates including, but not limited to, business and school closures, stay home and lock down orders served no practical purpose as to a reduction in number of COVID infections and deaths in New Mexico, comparative to other less regulated states.”
