Although health precautions continue to limit social gatherings, firefighters with the Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department did not want the anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks to pass without honoring the firefighters and first responders who gave their lives in answering the call of duty on that day.
Elephant Butte Fire department members and community supporters assembled 343 floating (and environmentally friendly) lanterns, which were launched onto the waters of Elephant Butte Lake in honor of each firefighter lost during the horrible events of September 11, 2001.
The impromptu memorial event did not include any formal gatherings or statements. However, the evening’s stillness, and the lanterns floating into darkness upon the water, no doubt provided moving moments for all who were able to view the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.