While post-COVID complications forced this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display to be offered a week early, officials with the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park, park authorities and community members nonetheless enjoyed the show and happily welcomed back the much-beloved holiday spectacular.
Clouds were gathering around Sierra County Saturday evening, June 25, and lightning was visible to the north and south of Elephant Butte Lake, but this proved to be an added highlight, as the rain stayed away until after the exciting pyrotechnic display fully satisfied, with a bang!
