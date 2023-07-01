With clear skies and temperatures cooling from the afternoon’s heat, thousands of community guests and families from throughout Sierra County secured front row seats along the shoreline of Elephant Butte Lake, for the 2023 Elephant Butte Fireworks Extravaganza Saturday evening, July 1.
Adding in several hundred other spectators, who joined a flotilla of watercraft that surrounded the Rattlesnake Island launching point, Elephant Butte Lake State Park was alive with activity and excitement.
