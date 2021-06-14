EBID Canal- Mesilla Valley.jpg

Elephant Butte Irrigation District is rapidly reaching the end of another irrigation season. The EBID Board of Directors has set a final order date of Friday, June 18th. Farmers are strongly encouraged to get their water order in by close of business that day as demand is expected to be very high. For any questions please contact the EBID main office at 526-6671.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.